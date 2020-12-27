 Top
Cancer: (June 22 - July 22)

Your need for a little attention and career matters come to a head.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

Your need for a little attention and career matters come to a head. You're called to perform, perhaps on a moment's notice, and it's best to keep your cool and do whatever you can to show your competence. A sudden job opportunity, or some form of assistance with regard to career, home, or property matters, could be part of the picture. This can also produce an event that requires you to take charge and show your responsible side. Your mind is especially inquisitive and learning, short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections appeal strongly.

