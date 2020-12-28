Your mate has certain expectations and hopes from you. You will also do your best to please him / her. In doing so, you will understand their mind set and also try to see the life from their view point. You will be doing your best to maintain good relations. Even your friends have high expectations from you. You will listen to them with keen interest.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your mate has certain expectations and hopes from you. You will also do your best to please him / her.
Your mate has certain expectations and hopes from you. You will also do your best to please him / her. In doing so, you will understand their mind set and also try to see the life from their view point. You will be doing your best to maintain good relations. Even your friends have high expectations from you. You will listen to them with keen interest.
Next Story