Leo : (July 23 - August 23)

Leo

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 12:00 AM GMT

Some wounds of the past could resurrect again but instead of perturbing you, they will help you to appreciate your love relation in a healthier and objective way. Today you will have a good time. You will spare time with your parents, guardians or seniors. Your noble deed may fetch an award or gift for you. It is a good day.

