Libra: (September 23 - October 23)

This period brings good-luck for love and romance.

  |  27 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

This period brings good-luck for love and romance. More loving and appreciative relationships with your children may also figure now. Your power of attraction skyrockets during this phase. Yet, you are not aggressive in your approach to love. Instead, you attract more if you allow yourself to be pursued. Creative self-expression of any kind is favored. At this time, you instinctively know how to place yourself in the best light in order to make a good impression on others. Any love affair begun now will be characterized by good cheer, fun, and a fair share of emotions.

