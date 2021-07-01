Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st July' 21: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st July 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let's check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.



Birthday Forecast for 1st July 2021 Mars is forming an angle of 160 degrees with Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. Your words may hurt some people thus your relationship could sour. You need to speak nice words to keep everyone in good humour. You will also get success in competitive exams but only after hard work. You will also have to work hard to keep your boss happy. They will expect a lot from you. The objectives you have planned for your future and career may face obstacles. But you will emerge winner in the end. There will be success and big changes in your daily life. Your fame and popularity will continue in your work. You will also fall in new love relations leading to marriage. It is time for family get together. You will brilliantly carry out all your responsibilities and duties. You will also make wise investment decisions. 1st July Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 1, 10, 19, 28 Lucky Days Monday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours Red, Green, Yellow Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 1st July: Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi. 1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):











Love life is going to be favorable. Your mate will keep you happy and you are going to enjoy the attention that is being showered on you so liberally. You will work hard to achieve your targets. You will also carry out your duties very efficiently. You will also receive your money that was struck somewhere. It is a good day. 2. Today's Horoscope for Taurus (Apr 21 - May 21):









If you are single, you are likely to meet someone who show great affection for you. You can fall in love with this person and enjoy a sedate relationship. Your expenses will remain under control. Your friends will give you good support. You will feel surrounded by troubles but will be able to overcome with ease.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):









You will be calmer now then you have been for a long while. The stress that has been in this relationship recedes and you get to enjoy the company of your mate. You will have good financial gains. Your enemies and opponents will be a cause of stress, but won't be able to trouble you much. Do not give money to a third person.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):













You could be faced with a difficult choice when your partner expresses his/her opinion and expects you to respond. Trail and error can help you reach your goal. Your financial position is going to be good. You will feel that the conditions at your work are slightly improving. Your closed ones will support you. You will feel secure.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):









There is no special event that is going to take place. It is a routine day but a happy one where both of you are content in each other's company, happily spending time together. You will get victory in legal matters. You will get an opportunity to meet an important person/ celebrity. You will also take decisions in money matters after a lot of thinking.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):









Deal with a minor argument before it blows out of proportion. You might need to involve a third person to help sort out a family matter that interferes with your love relations. Your financial status will stabilize. You will also get opportunity to move ahead in your career and everyone will agree on your potential.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):









You could find yourself in a strange situation at your workplace. You need to be aware of the consequences before hand. It will not be easy to get out of a tight spot, at least not as easy as you think it is. You will spend your time by reading a inspiring book. It will keep you engrossed. Your mind will be happy after meeting an old friend after a long time.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):









You may not get the results you desire. It may be that more efforts is required on your part. Your love life will not suffer unduly but happiness can be lacking. You will think about new plans. You will also take care of even the small needs and desires of your children and family. They will feel comfortable.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):









You could be bundle of nerves as you get to meet the family of your beloved. However, all will be well and you are going to be nicely welcomed by all of them. There will be smoothness and easiness in the relationship between you and your mate. You will buy new items. The health of your parents will improve.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):









Don't throw caution to the winds. You could land up in a soap and there might be no one to go slow, go steady and be very practical in life. You need not delay your investments and make the right move. It is time to let your planning and ideas soar high as time has come to fulfill your dreams.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):













A relative could put a spoke in the wheel and you find your lover becoming wary in many matters. Avoid any altercation and deal with situation in a mature manner. You will do all your duties at every stage of your life very nicely. It will be appropriate to take advice of your closed ones. You will benefit from it.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):







