Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th January 2022: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th January 2022 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let's check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.



Birthday Forecast for 28th January 2022 Mercury parallel Saturn on your solar return chart and it will be giving favorable results. You will get mental satisfaction as your desires will get fulfilled. Your self-confidence and your talent will be your biggest weapons this year. You will remain cool under all circumstances and will take well thought out decisions. Your efficiency and capability will come out before the people. And they will acknowledge your talent. The expansion plans at work will take place without any hurdle. There are chances of investing in fixed assets/mutual funds. Your business competitors will be jealous of you. Be careful of your enemies and of conspiracies. The attitude of your relatives will be positive towards you. You will also help them. Your elders will keep blessing you. The understanding between husband and wife will be quiet good. Despite your busy schedule you will be able to give time to your family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. 28th January Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 1, 10, 19, 28 Lucky Days Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Colours Red, Blue, Green Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 28th January : Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi. 1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):











It won't be a very perfect day as far as money problems are concerned. You are unlikely to make any long term deals with your partner. Time is ripe to invest in your love life first. You will face issues in matters related to work but your working capacity and your decision making power will increase by leaps and bounds.

2. Today's Horoscope for Taurus (Apr 21 - May 21):













Some alarming signals might create confusion in your mind as to what to do next. These sudden developments are not going to have a good impact on your mind set. You will get results of your efforts. Your ambitions will remain strong. You will enjoy goodwill of your colleagues. Financially you will be well off.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):









You need to be disheartened if your lover expresses some unwanted things on the spur of the moment. Make efforts to stay afloat on the waves of the positive vibes you share. You will spend time with your elders and children. Enemies and opponents will hatch conspiracy against you but will be unable to harm you in any way.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):













You might meet someone informally and begin to get fascinated to his/her charming persona. You might be in a hurry to turn this happen chance into a romantic relation pretty soon. The situations and surroundings in your work will be beneficial. Colleagues and bosses will be happy and satisfied with your work. You will give time to family.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):













Annoyed by an existing situation, you could find it difficult to keep this relationship alive. It is however of vital importance that you have a heart to heart chatting with your mate. You will be successful in whatever you do. Friends will give full support. Money will be spent on maintenance of the house.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):













You could expect a financial windfall today. This is all set to play a big role in your living life king size. You may also plan to treat your love partner to a comfortable holiday. The time is advantageous. Your subordinates will help you. You will be interested in politics. You will get an important position in your organization.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):













On the whole you will have a decent day. There will be healthy and fruitful discussions about your future plans, keeping long term objectives in view. You will be satisfied with the way things go. You will plan to go on a trip with family and will feel relaxed and uplifted. You will understand the feelings and sentiments of your family members.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):









A sense of being in the right place with right partner will make you love with much deeper feeling. Your loved one can push you to make a promise which you are going to agree with. It will be a fantastic day. There are days for doing something good. Your work will be appreciated. There will give and take in business.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):













You are going to put in your best efforts to see both you and your beloved get the life you are worthy of. Not one to cut corners, you are going to pay coordination to all the details. There will be peace and calm in the family. You will gain happiness and some desire will be fulfilled. At this time you will get money, respect and lot of happiness.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):













One of the reasons you want to call it quits is your incapacity to cope with a partner who seems to be very distant and at the same time too demanding in the relationship. You will give gifts to your dear ones. You will also have your food in a restaurant with family. You will earn a lot of money with your hard work.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):













You will get the chance to meet an interested and inspiring person. You will also go on a travel destination with your love mate. This is the time when you both will get adequate chance to know so many good things about each other. Some new thoughts may come to you. You will complete your work with sincerity. You will also do mediation, chanting and prayer.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):







