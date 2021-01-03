African nations urged to ensure economic recovery in 2021

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union (AU) has urged all the countries of the continent to ensure economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as the New Year begins. "As we mark the end of the year 2020, we also mark the end of one of the most extraordinary and challenging years in living memory," Xinhua news agency quoted AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat as saying in a statement on Friday.



Mahamat warned that "the challenging task of protecting our health and livelihoods, while ensuring recovery of our economies, still lies ahead as we begin a new year". According to Mahamat, the AU's continental response initiative, as part of the 55-member pan-African bloc's aspiration in supporting member states with preparedness, response and recovery from public health emergencies, kicked in early and fast by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Mahamat's remarks came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has increased to 2,759,313. The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll from pandemic has reached 65,480. The public health agency of the AU also said that a total of 2,289,156 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far. (IANS)

