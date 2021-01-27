Fighting continues in Afghanistan

Kabul: In the war-torn Afghanistan, fighting continues as more than 50 rebels mostly militants have been killed in the past 24 hours amid progress in the ongoing peace talks in Doha, officials said.



In the latest wave of violent incidents, the armed insurgents attacked police in Kocha-e-Dash area of Police District 11 of Herat city, the capital of the western Herat province, on Saturday killing one police constable and injuring two others, Xinhua news agency quoted a top official as saying.

According to the official, two attackers have been arrested. The ongoing insurgency and conflicts, according to security officials, have left more than 50 dead with majority of them Taliban militants over the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's 20 out of 34 provinces, according to media, have been the scene of fighting over the past two days. Increase in fighting has been seen amid progress in the ongoing Afghan peace talks in Doha. (IANS)

