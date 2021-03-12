Healthy people required to build healthy Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday emphasised on improving health facilities in the country saying that health people are required to build a health Bangladesh.



She said, "Eye care services are costly. General people of Bangladesh can't afford these. I'm not only the Prime Minister, but also the daughter of the Father of the Nation. It's my responsibility to ensure healthcare services for every citizen. I've been trying to fulfil this responsibility."

Mentioning that the government is providing free Vitamin-A doses, different vaccines and medicines to people, she said, "We've been creating scopes so that people can stay healthy everywhere."

Hasina emphasised, "Healthy people are required to build a healthy Bangladesh." The Prime Minister joined the virtual inaugural ceremony, held at National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the capital, from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Hasina was inaugurating the operation of community vision centres set up in 70 upazila health complexes of 20 districts under five divisions through a video conference.

She said that her government will set up community vision centres in all upazilas across the country in phases to provide better eye care services to local people. She also mentioned that the government has already undertaken a plan to set up 110 more community vision centres at the upazila level of Bangladesh by June 2023.

Later, the Prime Minister exchanged views with local people and stakeholders of three upazilas — Pirganj of Rangpur, Nachol of Chapainawabganj and Haluaghat of Mymensingh— through the video conference. (IANS)

