ASSTC Assam Recruitment 2021: Teacher Vacancy, Job Openings

About Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre ( ASSTC):

Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre was earlier known as 'Assam Survey School'. In the year 1882, 5 (five) nos. of Assam Survey Schools, one each at Guwahati, Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Jorhat and Sibsagar were established along with the creation of the department of Land Records & Agriculture, Assam. Subsequently, one such School was abolished in the year 1987-88 and three others in 1988-89 leaving only the one at Guwahati. It has since been the only Survey School in the state maintained by State Government with its location at Jalukbari Hill, a suburb of greater Guwahati. In the wake of the Chinese aggression in the year 1962, the permanent buildings of the School were taken over by the Army Authority and the Assam Survey School was shifted to a hired buildings at Santipur, Guwahati. The Govt. was looking forward to early construction of its permanent buildings again in a suitable place and at last construction was taken up in its new site at Dakhingaon, Guwahati during 1980-81. The School was shifted to its permanent campus on 2.9.1988. In the meantime, the Govt. renamed the School as "Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre". The ASSTC started functioning from its own campus at Rajahnagar, Dakhingaon, Guwahati- 40 from March, 1989. Presently, the ASSTC has turned up to be a premier Survey training institute catering to the needs of the aspirant revenue officials of the state as well as IAS/IPS/ACS/APS/ALRS and Recorders of the state.

Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre ( ASSTC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Faculties for Modern Survey. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ASSTC job vacancy 2021.

Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre ( ASSTC) Job Notification Recruitment 2021:



Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre ( ASSTC) Job Openings About ASSTC Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Faculties for Modern Survey No. of Posts 03 Age Limit Maximum 65 years on 1st January, 2021 Salary Rs. 25000/- per month Job Location Guwahati, Assam Last Date 14th December, 2021 Application Fee N/A Job Type Government





Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Teacher Vacancy:

Eligibility Criteria :

1) Post Graduate Degree in Geography / Geology / Geoinformatics / Physics/ Mathematics / Civil Engineering with evidence of having studied subjects like GIS, Modern Surveying, Computer Aided Design, Digital Cartography or Remote Sensing



OR

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University along with a minimum one year specialized course on either GIS, GPS/ETS, AutoCAD or Remote Sensing from a recognized educational institute.



2) Applicant must possess fluency in English besides having good communication skills in Assamese or Bengali.



3) Applicants having minimum 3 years relevant experience will be given preference.

How To Apply for ASSTC Job Openings:



Candidates willing to apply must submit their application electronically at https://www.asstc.org.in/application-form Application should be submitted electronically on or before 14th December, 2021.

Selection Procedure for Teacher Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre ( ASSTC), Assam.