DC Kamrup Metro Job Recruitment 2021 - 1 Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Openings

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman, National Child Labour Welfare Samity, Kamrup Metro District has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Data Entry operator vacancy through walk in interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

DC Kamrup Metro Job Recruitment 2021

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Metro District has recently published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Data Entry Operator vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DC Kamrup Metro Job Opening Application About DC Kamrup Job Requirement Details Post Name Data Entry Operator No of posts 1 Walk in interview date 16 February, 2021 Job location Kamrup, Assam Salary Rs. 9000/- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for DC Kamrup Metro Data Entry Operator Job:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Data Entry Operator vacancy in DC office Kamrup Metropolitan, candidates should be any graduate from recognized University. He /She must possess at least 6 (six) months of Diploma in Computer application from any Govt. recognized institute with minimum 1 (one) year of experience in relevant field.

How to Apply for DC Kamrup Metro Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to appear for walk-in-interview that is scheduled on 16/02/2021 from 10:30 AM onwards at the address mentioned below:

Address: O/o the Deputy Commissioner (Conference Hall), Kamrup Metropolitan District, MG Road, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001.

At the time of interview, candidates must bring detailed Bio-data and all original testimonials ( Mark sheet & certificates) along with self-attested photocopy of all the requisite documents.



Selection Procedure for Data Entry Operator Job Vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Metro district