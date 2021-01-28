DC Tinsukia Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 Administrative Officer & Head Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Deputy Commissioner Tinsukia has released employment notification for the recruitment of 2 Head Assistant and Administrative officer vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date confirmed.



DC Tinsukia Recruitment 2021

Deputy Commissioner Tinsukia has published job notification for the recruitment of 2 Head Assistant and Administrative officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can go through job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification and job location prescribed below:

DC Tinsukia Job Opening Application About DC Tinsukia Job Requirement Details Name of the Post Administrative Officer Head Assistant Number of Posts 01 01 Job Location Tinsukia Last Date 01/02/2021 Age Limit Not Mentioned Salary 22,000rs-87,000rs & Grade Pay 11,500rs p/m 22,000rs-87,000rs & Grade Pay 10,300rs p/m

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for both the posts:



Name of the Post Criteria Administrative Officer Must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university of India. Must have served 15 years in any combined establishment of the DC having the experience of working in different branches in general and in establishment branch in particular. Head Assistant The candidate must have served 10 years at least as senior assistant including supervisory assistant in any of the DC CombinedEstablishment in the state of Assam.

How to Apply for DC Tinsukia Job Opening:

Candidates applying for Administrative Officer should submit applications in Standard Form of application as published in Assam Gazette Part-IX clearly stating their Age, Present and Permanent Address, Educational Qualification, , Experience of working in different Branches along with the attested copies of Certificates proving the legitimacy of the information, a Copy of Recent Passport Size Photograph along with Annual Confidential Reports of last 5 years which should reach the office Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia by 1st February 2021.

Candidates applying for Head Assistant may send the same details along with the period of incumbency in branch supported by some attested certificate or Orders etc. It should reach the office Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia by 1st February 2021.

Selection Procedure for Administrative Officer & Head Assistant:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.

