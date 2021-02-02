Diphu District Judiciary Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Openings

District Legal Service Authority, West Karbi Anglong has invited well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Data Entry operator vacancy on a contractual basis for walk in interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Diphu District Judiciary Job Recruitment

District Judiciary Diphu has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Data Entry operator vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

District Judiciary Diphu Job Opening About Diphu District Judiciary Job Requirement Details Post Name Data Entry Operator No of Posts 1 Walk in interview date 7 February, 2021 Job location Hamren, Assam Age Limit 18 - 43 years Salary Rs. 12,000/- p.m.

Eligibility Qualification Criteria for Diphu District Judiciary Data Entry Operator:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Data Entry operator in District Judiciary Diphu , candidates must have at least passed Higher Secondary along with 6 months of Diploma/Certificate in Computer proficiency from a recognised institute. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant post.

How to Apply for District Judiciary Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to appear for Walk-in-Interview that is scheduled to be on 7th February 2021 from 12 noon at the address mentioned below:

Address: O/o "District Legal Service Authority, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren (Hamren Judicial Court Campus).

At the time of interview, intending candidates are asked to carry their detailed CV along with all the requisite documents.

Selection Procedure for Data Entry Operator:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in the Computer Skill Test and Viva-voce..

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by District Legal Service Authority, West Karbi Anglong