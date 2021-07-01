DIPR Assam Recruitment 2021 - 03 Translator Cum Content Writer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Director of Information and Public Relations Assam released latest job notification for the recruitment of Translator Cum Content Writer Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on DIPR Assam job vacancy 2021.

DIPR Assam Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Assam announced an employment notification for the recruitment of Translator cum Content Writer vacancy in Hindi, Bengali and Bodo language. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

DIPR Assam Job Openings About DIPR Job Requirement Details Post Name Translator Cum Content Writer Posts 03 Language-wise Hindi: 1 Bengali: 1 Bodo: 1 Age 18 years or not more than 40 years as on 01.01.21. relaxable by 5 years in case of candidates of SC/ST(P)/ST(H) and 3 years for OBC/MOBC . Last Date 10/07/2021 Location Guwahati, Assam Application Process Online Website https://dipr.assam.gov.in/ Email diprexam21@gmail.com

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Translator Cum Content Writer Vacancy:

Candidates must possess Graduate in any discipline from any Govt. recognized University with Hindi/Bengali/Bodo as their MIL subject. Candidates must have profound proficiency in DTP in Hindi/Bengali/Bodo along with English and must have knowledge on language specific DTP software. Candidates having the below mentioned additional qualifications will be given preference. Certificate/Diploma in Translation Course in Hindi/ Bengali/Bodo from any Govt. recognized institution/ organization.

Previous experience of translation work. Proofreading skills along with the ability to identify grammatical/spelling/punctuation errors.

Post Name Job Description Hindi Translator cum Content Writer Translation of any matter from Assamese and English into Hindi and vice versa besides proficiency in writing original content in Hindi. Bengali Translator cum Content Writer Translation of any matter from Assamese, English and Hindi into Bengali and vice versa besides proficiency in writing original content in Bengali. Bodo Translator cum Content Writer Translation of any matter from Assamese, English and Hindi into Bodo and vice versa besides proficiency in writing original content in Bodo.

How to Apply for DIPR Assam Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates may send their applications in the prescribed application form to email ID diprexam21@gmail.com along with scanned self-attested photocopies of relevant documents and one recent self-attested passport size photograph on or before July 10, 2021 upto 5 pm.

Selection Process for Translator Cum Content Writer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview/Tests.

Disclaimer: Provided by Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam.

