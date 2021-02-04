IASST Guwahati Job Recruitment 2021 Technical Assistant Vacancy, Latest Openings

IASST Guwahati released latest job notification for the recruitment of 1 Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology Job before the last date. Check more details on IASST Guwahati job vacancy 2021.

IASST Technical Assistant Job Notification 2021



Applications are invited for the temporary position (contractual) of 1 Technical Assistant for the project entitled, "Setting up of a Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) laboratory for the Phytopharmaceutical Mission for NE India" at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati, Assam. IASST Guwahati Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

IASST Guwahati Job Opening Application About IASST Job Requirement Details Post Name Technical Assistant Job Location Guwahati No.of Posts 1 Post Application Fees N/A Last Date 11/02/2021 Salary Rs. 20,000/-Per Month

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Technical Assistant:

B.Sc. in Zoology/ Botany/ Chemistry Biochemistry/ Biotechnology.

M.Sc. in any branch of Life Sciences/ Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology will be preferred.

The appointment will be initially for a period of 01 (one year) which may be extended till completion of the project depending upon satisfactory performance of the incumbent and status of the project or until further order, whichever is earlier.





How to Apply for IASST Assam Latest Job Opening 2021:

Interested candidates may send their applications along with detailed biodata duly signed, passport size photograph, certificates, marksheets from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, experience certificate (if any), NET/GATE certificate (if applicable) and any other testimonials to the Project Investigar through email (jagatb@iasst.gov.in) within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. Those in employment or doing a Ph.D. should submit a 'No Objection Certificate' from the concerned employer/ Ph.D. supervisor. Appointment and payment will be strictly as per DST rules and guidelines.

Address: IASST, Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati - 781035, Assam, India.

Selection Process for IASST Technical Assistant Vacancy:

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview (by email).

Shortlisted candidates may appear before the interview board through video conferencing.

Original documents will be verified by the Selection Committee.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.



Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

