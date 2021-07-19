 Top
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 01 Research Associate Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati invites candidates for the recruitment of Research Associate Jobs in Assam, Apply Now!

IIT Guwahati

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  19 July 2021 10:47 AM GMT

Indian Institute of Technology released latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IIT Guwahati job vacancy 2021.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Notification 2021

Applications are invited for an Online interview for the following post(s) in the project entitled, "Synthesis of Heterocycles and Their Biological and Photo-physical Studies" at the Department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Openings

About IIT Guwahati Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Research Associate

Posts

01

Age

Not Mentioned

Salary

Rs. 55,770/- Per Month

Last Date

30/07/2021

Location

Guwahati, Assam

Application Process

Online

Application Fees

N/A

Website

iitg.ac.in

Duration of Appointment

7 Months

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Research Associate Vacancy:

Candidates should have First-class throughout academics.

Master's degree in Chemistry with Ph. D. in Organic Chemistry

How to Apply for IIT Guwahati Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested candidates are required to apply through an email to the Principal Investigator (email address provided below) with signed and scanned copies of the application letter, CV, degree certificates, mark sheets and proof of Ph. D. Degree as email attachments on or before 28-07-2021. The mode of the online interview will be conveyed through email.

Address: Research and Development Section Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati-781039, Assam

Selection Process for Research Associate Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Online Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.

