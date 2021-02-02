IRCON Tinsukia Recruitment 2021, Additional General Manager Vacancy, Latest Jobs

IRCON International Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of 1 Additional General Manager Posts. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IRCON Tinsukia job vacancy 2021.

IRCON Job Notification 2021

IRCON Tinsukia invites job applications for the recruitment of Additional General Manager Vacancy. IRCON Post Details, Salary Scale, Qualification

Given below:-

IRCON Tinsukia Job Opening About IRCON Job Requirement Details Post Name Additional General Manager Job Location Tinsukia No.of Posts 1 Post Duration 3 years from the date of appointment which can be further extended upto 5 years. Last Date 03/03/2021 Salary Rs. 78,800 - Rs. 2,09,200/-Per Month

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for AGM Vacancy:

IRSEE Officer working in SAG/NFSAG/SG/JAG/ Sr. Scale with experience in construction/ maintenance of sub-station, electrical general service and Railway Electrification. Non – IRSEE Senior Scale Electrical officer is also eligible.

The job requirement will include preparation of bids and tenders and execution of projects at various project sites, dealing with various Contractors, Suppliers, local authorities and officials of Clients/Consultants.

Relevant extensive experience and requisite knowledge in the same field.





Selection Process for AGM Vacancy:



Selection will be based on a Deputation basis.

How to Apply for IRCON Latest Job Opening 2021:

