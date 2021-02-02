 Top
IRCON Tinsukia Recruitment 2021, Additional General Manager Vacancy, Latest Jobs

IRCON Tinsukia invites candidates for the recruitment of Additional General Manager vacancies, Apply Now!

IRCON

  |  2 Feb 2021 10:01 AM GMT

IRCON International Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of 1 Additional General Manager Posts. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IRCON Tinsukia job vacancy 2021.

IRCON Job Notification 2021

IRCON Tinsukia invites job applications for the recruitment of Additional General Manager Vacancy. IRCON Post Details, Salary Scale, Qualification
Given below:-

IRCON Tinsukia Job Opening

About IRCON Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Additional General Manager

Job Location

Tinsukia

No.of Posts

1 Post

Duration

3 years from the date of appointment which can be

further extended upto 5 years.

Last Date

03/03/2021

Salary

Rs. 78,800 - Rs. 2,09,200/-Per Month

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for AGM Vacancy:

  • IRSEE Officer working in SAG/NFSAG/SG/JAG/ Sr. Scale with experience in construction/ maintenance of sub-station, electrical general service and Railway Electrification. Non – IRSEE Senior Scale Electrical officer is also eligible.
  • The job requirement will include preparation of bids and tenders and execution of projects at various project sites, dealing with various Contractors, Suppliers, local authorities and officials of Clients/Consultants.
  • Relevant extensive experience and requisite knowledge in the same field.


Selection Process for AGM Vacancy:

Selection will be based on a Deputation basis.

How to Apply for IRCON Latest Job Opening 2021:

Candidates may apply through proper channel for selection on deputation basis to the above-mentioned vacancies in the prescribed proforma attached herewith. Zonal Railways may forward the applications of eligible candidates alongwith Vigilance/DAR Clearance and APARs to Corporate Office/IRCON, New Delhi. A scanned copy of application in the enclosed format duly filled may also be sent by candidate in advance through e-mail to deputation@ircon.org so as to reach us by 03.03.2021.

Address: Corporate Office/IRCON, New Delhi.

For More Details on IRCON Job Vacancy. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by IRCON, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced etc.

