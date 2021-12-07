ASTEC Assam Recruitment 2021: Deputy Administrative Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

About Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC)

The Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) was constituted in 1986-87 as an autonomous Council of the Department of Science Technology & Environment, Govt. of Assam for implementation of some of the major programmes in the sectors of science & technology, remote sensing, energy (non-conventional & renewable sources) and environment as the institutional organization of the Department.

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Administrative Officer. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ASTEC job vacancy 2021.

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council Job Notification 2021:

Post Name Deputy Administrative Officer

No. of Posts 01 Age Limit Maximum Age Limit: 65 years. Salary Rs. 50,000/- (Fixed Pay) per month and no other allowances will be entertained.

Job Location Guwahati, Assam Last Date 21/12/2021

Application Fee N/A Job Type Permanent

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Administrative Officer Vacancy:

Qualification : Retired Civil Servant or Retired Administrative Officer. Preference will be given to those candidates who have rendered their services in Administrative line.

How To Apply for ASTEC Job Openings:

Candidate may submit their application in Standard Form along with self-attested testimonials and 2 (two) nos. of passport size photos to the Director, ASTE Council, Bigyan Bhawan, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781005 on or before 21/12/2021.

Selection Procedure for Deputy Administrative Officer Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTE), Assam.