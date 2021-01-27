DC Kamrup Metro Job Recruitment 2021 - 40 Stenographer & Junior Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati has released their current employment notification for the recruitment of 40 people for the post of Stenographer and Junior Assistant. Interested candidate can apply before the last date confirmed.



Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati has issued their current employment news for the recruitment of 40 people for the post of Stenographer and Junior Assistant. Interested candidate can check for requirement details below

DC Kamrup Metropolitan District Job Opening Application About DC Kamrup Metro Job Requirement Details. Name of the Posts Stenographer Junior Assistant No of Posts 01 39 (16 UR, 10 UR-EWS, 07 OBC/MOBC, 05 SC, 01 STP, 01 PWD) Job Location Guwahati Last Date 07/02/2021 Age Limit 18 years-40years Salary 14,000rs-60,500rs GP 7,400rs 14,000rs-60,500rs GP 6,200rs

Educational Qualification & Eligibility criteria for the Job Posts:

Name of the Posts Qualification Stenographer Must be graduated with any discipline from a recognised university. Must have a diploma of 6 months in Computer Application (DCA) + a diploma in Stenography from a recognised Government Institution. Junior Assistant Must be graduated with any discipline from a recognised university.Must have a diploma of 6 months in Computer Application (DCA) + a diploma in Stenography from a recognised Government Institution.

How to Apply for Kamrup Metropolitan District Job Opening:

The candidate are requested to apply online only. No offline mode or any other mode is provided. Applicants may fill up the form available in NIYUKTI Assam's website . Candidates may upload recent passport size images. Scanned copies of Certificate/Marksheet/Admit Card of HSLC Examination. Certificate and Marksheets of Graduation. Scanned Signature. NOC and Caste Certificate if any applicant belongs to a reserved category, EWS Certificate if belonging to EWS Category. Employment Exchange Card. Disability Certificate if the candidate belongs to PWD. A declaration in Form A. Under rule 5 (1) of the Assam Public Service rules 2019 should also be submitted by the last date. Any application after the last date will be rejected.

Selection Procedure for the DC Kamrup Job Opening:

Selection Procedure shall be based on Witten test. Information regarding the test is mentioned in the official website. The date of the examination will be mentioned soon.

Disclaimer: Provided by the office of DC Kamrup Metropolitan District Guwahati