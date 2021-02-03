NFR Guwahati Job Recruitment 2021 - 1 Radiographer Vacancy, Job Openings

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Guwahati has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Radiographer vacancy through walk in interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

NFR Guwahati Job Recruitment

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Guwahati has recently published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Radiographer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Job Opening Application About NFR Job Requirement Details Post Name Radiographer No of posts 1 Walk in interview date 10 February, 2021 Job location Guwahati, Assam Age Limit 65 years Salary The monthly remuneration for re-engaged retired employee is fixed as monthly remuneration determined by reducing pension from his/her last pay drawn (i.e. Basic Pay + DA). The re-engaged retired employees are not entitled for any other benefit or facilities except the monthly remuneration

Education Qualification Criteria for NFR Radiographer Job Opening:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Radiographer vacancy in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Guwahati, candidates should be Staff retired from Railway Service from Radiographer cadre.

How to Apply for NFR Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to appear for walk-in-interview at the office of the Principal Chief Medical Director , Maligaon, Guwahati-11 that is scheduled on 10.02.2021 at 10.00 am onwards. At the time of interview, candidates are asked to bring copies of all requisite certificates/testimonials in original and attested true copies including three passport size photographs

Selection Procedure for NFR Radiographer Job Vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

