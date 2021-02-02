Soil Conservation Assam(SCA) Job Recruitment 2021- 143 Grade III & IV Vacancy, Job Openings

Soil Conservation Department, Assam has delivered a business warning for the enlistment of 143 Grade III and Grade IV opportunities in the various workplaces of the Department of Soil Conservation, Assam. Intending regular citizens of India as defined in the Articles 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India and permanent resident of Assam, having requisite qualifications for filling up of the following vacant posts of Grade-III & Grade-IV in the different offices of the Department of Soil Conservation, Assam. Intrigued and qualified applicants may apply on the web.
Soil Conservation Assam Job Recruitment
Soil Conservation Assam has released a job notification for the recruitment of 143 Grade III and Grade IV vacancies. Yearning up-and-comers can check all the work subtleties recommended beneath or can go through their online website.
|
Soil Conservation Assam (SCA) Job Opening Application
|
About SCA Job
|
Recruitment Details
|
Post name
|
Grade III and Grade IV
|
No. of posts
|
143
|
Job Location
|
Assam
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 40 years
|
Application start date
|
03/02/2021
|
Last date to apply
|
12/02/2021
The candidates can apply for their desired post availability along with the fellowships of number of posts and their grade scale are mentioned below;
|
Name of Post
|
No. of Posts
|
Grade
|
Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L]
|
22
|
III
|
Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.)
|
05
|
III
|
Soil Conservation Field Worker
|
85
|
III
|
Surveyor
|
07
|
III
|
Stenographer [U/Q]
|
01
|
III
|
Foreman
|
01
|
III
|
Electrician
|
01
|
III
|
Plantation Mali
|
03
|
III
|
Peon
|
05
|
IV
|
Chowkidar
|
05
|
IV
|
Khalasi
|
04
|
IV
|
Handyman
|
03
|
IV
|
Dak Runner
|
01
|
IV
The candidates along with their desired post can look upto the salary Requirements as mentioned below:
|
Name of Post
|
Salary/pay band
|
Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L]
|
Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM
|
Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.)
|
Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM
|
Soil Conservation Field Worker
|
Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM
|
Surveyor
|
Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM
|
Stenographer [U/Q]
|
Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM
|
Foreman
|
Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM
|
Electrician
|
Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM
|
Plantation Mali
|
Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM
|
Peon
|
Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM
|
Chowkidar
|
Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM
|
Khalasi
|
Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM
|
Handyman
|
Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM
|
Dak Runner
|
Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM
The up-and-comer should be an Indian Citizen and a perpetual occupant of Assam and should create the enrollment endorsement of business trade in the province of Assam alongside the application structure.
|
Name of Post
|
Qualification
|
Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L]
|
Graduate in any discipline with 6 months of Diploma in Computer Application with English and Assamese typing.
|
Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.)
|
HSSLC (Class 12th) passed.
|
Soil Conservation Field Worker
|
HSLC (Class 10th) passed.
|
Surveyor
|
HSLC passed with Diploma in Surveyor ship from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution.
|
Stenographer [U/Q]
|
HSSLC passed with Diploma in Stenography from Government ITI or any other Government recognized an institution with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Shorthand with basic Computer Knowledge.
|
Foreman
|
HSLC passed with Diploma in Electronics/ Mechanical from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution.
|
Electrician
|
HSLC passed with Diploma in Electronics from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution.
|
Plantation Mali
|
Class 8th passed.
|
Peon
|
Class 8th passed.
|
Chowkidar
|
Class 8th passed.
|
Khalasi
|
Class 8th passed.
|
Handyman
|
Class 8th passed.
|
Dak Runner
|
Class 8th passed.
How to Apply for Soil Conservation Assam Job Opening:
Selection Procedure for Grade III and Grade IV:
Assam, Bhumi Sangrakshan Bhawan,
1st Floor, R.G.Barua Road,
Guwahati, Assam
781005
Email: soilconservationassam@gmail.com
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
