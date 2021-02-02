Soil Conservation Assam(SCA) Job Recruitment 2021- 143 Grade III & IV Vacancy, Job Openings

Soil Conservation Department, Assam has delivered a business warning for the enlistment of 143 Grade III and Grade IV opportunities in the various workplaces of the Department of Soil Conservation, Assam. Intending regular citizens of India as defined in the Articles 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India and permanent resident of Assam, having requisite qualifications for filling up of the following vacant posts of Grade-III & Grade-IV in the different offices of the Department of Soil Conservation, Assam. Intrigued and qualified applicants may apply on the web.

Soil Conservation Assam Job Recruitment

Soil Conservation Assam (SCA) Job Opening Application About SCA Job Recruitment Details Post name Grade III and Grade IV No. of posts 143 Job Location Assam Age Limit 18 to 40 years Application start date 03/02/2021 Last date to apply 12/02/2021

The candidates can apply for their desired post availability along with the fellowships of number of posts and their grade scale are mentioned below;



Name of Post No. of Posts Grade Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L] 22 III Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.) 05 III Soil Conservation Field Worker 85 III Surveyor 07 III Stenographer [U/Q] 01 III Foreman 01 III Electrician 01 III Plantation Mali 03 III Peon 05 IV Chowkidar 05 IV Khalasi 04 IV Handyman 03 IV Dak Runner 01 IV

The candidates along with their desired post can look upto the salary Requirements as mentioned below:

Name of Post Salary/pay band Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L] Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.) Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM Soil Conservation Field Worker Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM Surveyor Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM Stenographer [U/Q] Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM Foreman Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM Electrician Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM Plantation Mali Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM Peon Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM Chowkidar Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM Khalasi Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM Handyman Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM Dak Runner Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Grade III and Grade IV Job Vacancy:

The up-and-comer should be an Indian Citizen and a perpetual occupant of Assam and should create the enrollment endorsement of business trade in the province of Assam alongside the application structure. Name of Post Qualification Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L] Graduate in any discipline with 6 months of Diploma in Computer Application with English and Assamese typing. Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.) HSSLC (Class 12th) passed. Soil Conservation Field Worker HSLC (Class 10th) passed. Surveyor HSLC passed with Diploma in Surveyor ship from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution. Stenographer [U/Q] HSSLC passed with Diploma in Stenography from Government ITI or any other Government recognized an institution with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Shorthand with basic Computer Knowledge. Foreman HSLC passed with Diploma in Electronics/ Mechanical from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution. Electrician HSLC passed with Diploma in Electronics from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution. Plantation Mali Class 8th passed. Peon Class 8th passed. Chowkidar Class 8th passed. Khalasi Class 8th passed. Handyman Class 8th passed. Dak Runner Class 8th passed. How to Apply for Soil Conservation Assam Job Opening:

Applicants who are intending and aiming must go through their official website www.soildirectorate.assam.gov.in and The applications must be submitted online through the link soilrecruitment.in and will be received w.e.f 03.02.2021 till 12.02.2021.

Selection Procedure for Grade III and Grade IV:

Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and Will be published at Notice Board of respective soil conservation Assam as per the guidelines

SCA Postal Address:

Assam, Bhumi Sangrakshan Bhawan,

1st Floor, R.G.Barua Road,

Guwahati, Assam

781005

Email: soilconservationassam@gmail.com

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

