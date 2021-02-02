Soil Conservation Assam(SCA) Job Recruitment 2021- 143 Grade III & IV Vacancy, Job Openings

 Top
Soil Conservation Assam(SCA) invites candidates for the recruitment of 143 Grade III And Grade IV Vacancies. Apply Now!

  |  2 Feb 2021 12:20 PM GMT

Soil Conservation Department, Assam has delivered a business warning for the enlistment of 143 Grade III and Grade IV opportunities in the various workplaces of the Department of Soil Conservation, Assam. Intending regular citizens of India as defined in the Articles 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India and permanent resident of Assam, having requisite qualifications for filling up of the following vacant posts of Grade-III & Grade-IV in the different offices of the Department of Soil Conservation, Assam. Intrigued and qualified applicants may apply on the web.

Soil Conservation Assam Job Recruitment

Soil Conservation Assam has released a job notification for the recruitment of 143 Grade III and Grade IV vacancies. Yearning up-and-comers can check all the work subtleties recommended beneath or can go through their online website.

Soil Conservation Assam (SCA) Job Opening Application

About SCA Job

Recruitment Details

Post name

Grade III and Grade IV

No. of posts

143

Job Location

Assam

Age Limit

18 to 40 years

Application start date

03/02/2021

Last date to apply

12/02/2021

The candidates can apply for their desired post availability along with the fellowships of number of posts and their grade scale are mentioned below;

Name of Post

No. of Posts

Grade

Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L]

22

III

Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.)

05

III

Soil Conservation Field Worker

85

III

Surveyor

07

III

Stenographer [U/Q]

01

III

Foreman

01

III

Electrician

01

III

Plantation Mali

03

III

Peon

05

IV

Chowkidar

05

IV

Khalasi

04

IV

Handyman

03

IV

Dak Runner

01

IV

The candidates along with their desired post can look upto the salary Requirements as mentioned below:

Name of Post

Salary/pay band

Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L]

Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM

Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.)

Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM

Soil Conservation Field Worker

Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM

Surveyor

Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM

Stenographer [U/Q]

Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM

Foreman

Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM

Electrician

Rs 14000- 60,500 + Grade pay Rs 6200/- PM

Plantation Mali

Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM

Peon

Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM

Chowkidar

Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM

Khalasi

Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM

Handyman

Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM

Dak Runner

Rs 12000- 52,000 + Grade pay Rs 3900/- PM
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Grade III and Grade IV Job Vacancy:

The up-and-comer should be an Indian Citizen and a perpetual occupant of Assam and should create the enrollment endorsement of business trade in the province of Assam alongside the application structure.

Name of Post

Qualification

Junior Assistant [HQ/ D/L]

Graduate in any discipline with 6 months of Diploma in Computer Application with English and Assamese typing.

Soil Conservation Demonstrator (Jr.)

HSSLC (Class 12th) passed.

Soil Conservation Field Worker

HSLC (Class 10th) passed.

Surveyor

HSLC passed with Diploma in Surveyor ship from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution.

Stenographer [U/Q]

HSSLC passed with Diploma in Stenography from Government ITI or any other Government recognized an institution with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Shorthand with basic Computer Knowledge.

Foreman

HSLC passed with Diploma in Electronics/ Mechanical from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution.

Electrician

HSLC passed with Diploma in Electronics from Government ITI or any other Government recognized institution.

Plantation Mali

Class 8th passed.

Peon

Class 8th passed.

Chowkidar

Class 8th passed.

Khalasi

Class 8th passed.

Handyman

Class 8th passed.

Dak Runner

Class 8th passed.

How to Apply for Soil Conservation Assam Job Opening:

Applicants who are intending and aiming must go through their official website www.soildirectorate.assam.gov.in and The applications must be submitted online through the link soilrecruitment.in and will be received w.e.f 03.02.2021 till 12.02.2021.

Selection Procedure for Grade III and Grade IV:

Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and Will be published at Notice Board of respective soil conservation Assam as per the guidelines
SCA Postal Address:

Assam, Bhumi Sangrakshan Bhawan,

1st Floor, R.G.Barua Road,
Guwahati, Assam
781005

Email: soilconservationassam@gmail.com

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Soil Conservation Assam

