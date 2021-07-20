State Cancer Institute Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 01 Nuclear Medicine Technologist Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

State Cancer Institute released latest job notification for the recruitment of Nuclear Medicine Technologist Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on State Cancer Institute job vacancy 2021.

State Cancer Institute Guwahati Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from the State Cancer Institute, Gauhati Medical College (GMCH), Guwahati for the posts of 1 Nuclear Medicine Technologist Vacancy for Nuclear Medicine department equipped with PET Hybrid Imaging. State Cancer Institute Guwahati Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

State Cancer Institute Guwahati Job Openings About State Cancer Institute Job Requirement Details Post Name Nuclear Medicine Technologist Posts 01 Age Not Mentioned Salary As Per State Cancer Institute Guwahati Norms Last Date 27/07/2021 Location Guwahati, Assam Application Process Online Application Fees N/A Job Type Contractual

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Nuclear Medicine Technologist Vacancy:

Candidates must possess B.Sc with PG Diploma in Nuclear Medicine Technology like DMRIT, BNMT, M.Sc (Nuclear or any equivalent course recognized by the AERB.

Preference will be given to those candidates working at a cancer institute/Nuclear Medicine Department recognized by AERB/NMC.

How to Apply for State Cancer Institute Guwahati Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested Candidates are required to submit their CV at Email ID – cancerhospitalgmc@gmail.com before 25.07.2021.

The candidates who submit applications will be provided with a link for virtual interaction.

Address: Office of the State Cancer Institute, Gauhati Medical College

Selection Process for Nuclear Medicine Technologist Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by State Cancer Institute Guwahati, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

Latest Assam Job Openings: Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career