Tezpur University Assam Recruitment 2021: Research Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

About Tezpur University:

Assam Tezpur University is a Central University located in Tezpur in the North-Eastern state of Assam, India, established by an act of Parliament, in 1994. The establishment of Tezpur University is considered to be one of the outcomes of the Assam Accord, along with the establishment of Assam University and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2021.

Tezpur University Job Recruitment Notification 2021:

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate in a CSIR sponsored research project entitled, "DESIGNING OF PLATINUM AND RUTHENIUM NANOCLUSTER SUPPORTED CATALYSTS FOR H2 PRODUCTION FROM GLYCEROL: A COMPUTATIONAL APPROACH" under the Principal Investigator Dr. Ramesh Ch. Deka, Professor, Department of Chemical Sciences. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

No. of Posts 01 Age Limit The Upper age limit for RA shall be 35 years as on the day on which the application is made. A small relaxation in age limit may be considered, in the case of applicants who are suitably qualified and experienced, on the recommendations of the selection committee. The upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to scheduled caste/tribes/OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates. Salary The consolidated emoluments will be under the following 3 slabs depending on qualification and experience– (a) Rs. 47,000.00 (Rupees forty seven thousand only) + HRA as admissible per month (b) Rs. 49,000.00 (Rupees forty nine thousand only) + HRA as admissible per month (c) Rs. 54,000.00 (Rupees fifty four thousand only) + HRA as admissible per month. Job Location Tezpur, Assam Last Date 18th December 2021

Application Fee N/A Name of project DESIGNING OF PLATINUM AND RUTHENIUM NANOCLUSTER SUPPORTED CATALYSTS FOR H2 PRODUCTION FROM GLYCEROL: A COMPUTATIONAL APPROACH



Educational Qualification and Eligibility criteria for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

Qualification: Ph.D. in Chemistry and experience in Computational Chemistry.

Desirable: Candidate having experience in the field of catalysis will be given preference.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure–I) along with self–attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate, any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Principal Investigator through e–mail ramesh@tezu.ernet.in within 18th December 2021



Selection Procedure for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by Tezpur University Assam regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.