CCMB Recruitment 2022 - Field Assistant, Research Associate, Job Openings

About CCMB

The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) is a premier research organization in frontier areas of modern biology. The objectives of the Centre are to conduct high quality basic research and training in frontier areas of modern biology, and promote centralized national facilities for new and modern techniques in the inter-disciplinary areas of biology.

CCMB was set up initially as a semi-autonomous Centre on April 1, 1977 with the Biochemistry Division of the then Regional Research Laboratory (presently, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, IICT) Hyderabad forming its nucleus and Dr P M Bhargava heading the new Centre. Earlier, the Governing Board of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) New Delhi, the apex body which constituted 44 research institutions in the country, approved the proposal in 1976 to establish such a Centre in view of the importance of research in the frontier and multi-disciplinary areas of modern biology. During 1981-82, CCMB was accorded status of a full-fledged national laboratory with its own Executive Committee and Scientific Advisory Council. With major expansion plans, it was decided to relocate the Centre to a spacious campus.

CCMB Job Recruitment 2022

The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology is inviting candidates for the post of Field Assistant, Research Associate. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology Job Opening About CCMB Job Requirement Details Post Name Field Assistant, Research Associate No. of Post 4 Job Location Hyderabad – Telangana Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Written Test/ Interview Last Date 16-Feb-2022 Website ccmb.res.in

Post Details

Post Name No of Posts Field Assistant 4 Research Associate –

CCMB Salary Details

Post Name Salary(Per Month) Field Assistant Rs. 16,000/- Research Associate Rs. 47,000/-

CCMB Age Limit Details

Post Name Age Limit(Years) Field Assistant Max 50 Research Associate Max 35

Educational Qualification

Post Name Qualification Field Assistant 12th Research Associate Ph.D

Experience Details

Field Assistant: Candidates Should have working knowledge of rice cultivation, germination, transplanting, weeding, harvesting and maintenance of rice field

Steps to Apply for CCMB Field Assistant, Research Associate Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ ccmb.res.in

And check for the CCMB Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Field Assistant, Research Associate Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (16-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

