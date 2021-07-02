GAIL Recruitment 2021 - Chief General Manager (Law) & Chief Manager (HR) Vacancy, Job Openings

To apply for the post of Chief General Manager (Law) at GAIL (India) Limited the candidate Should have Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks and Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) (minimum 3 years professional course) with minimum 50% marks OR 5 years Integrated LLB Degree (Professional) with minimum 50% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having Master Degree in Law (LLM).

Experience of up to 8 years as practicing advocate, out of total 24 years of required experience shall also be considered.