GAIL Recruitment 2021 - Chief General Manager (Law) & Chief Manager (HR) Vacancy, Job Openings

GAIL (India) Limited is recruiting for Chief General Manager (Law) & Chief Manager (HR) Vacancy. Apply Now.

  |  2021-07-03T13:19:00+05:30

GAIL (India) Limited Institute released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Chief General Manager (Law) & Chief Manager (HR) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the GAIL (India) Limited job vacancy 2021.

GAIL (India) Limited Job Recruitment Notification 2021

GAIL (India) Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Chief General Manager (Law) & Chief Manager (HR) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

GAIL (India) Limited Job Openings

About GAIL India Limited Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Chief General Manager (Law)

Chief Manager (HR)

Posts

01

10

Location

Across India

Salary

Rs.1,20,000 –2,80,000/–Per Month

Rs.90,000–2,40,000/-Per Month

Last Date

29/07/2021

Age

52 years

52 years, OBC(NCL) :43 years, SC/ST: 45 years

Application Fees

General, EWS & OBC (NCL) : Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/PwBD: NIL

Educational Qualification for GAIL (India) Limited Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Chief General Manager (Law)

To apply for the post of Chief General Manager (Law) at GAIL (India) Limited the candidate Should have Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks and Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) (minimum 3 years professional course) with minimum 50% marks OR 5 years Integrated LLB Degree (Professional) with minimum 50% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having Master Degree in Law (LLM).

Experience of up to 8 years as practicing advocate, out of total 24 years of required experience shall also be considered.

Chief Manager (HR)

To apply for the post of Chief Manager (HR) at GAIL (India) Limited the candidate Should have done Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA/MSW with a specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations /Human Resources Management with minimum 65%marks. OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years Master Degree /Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations with minimum 65% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having additional qualifications of Bachelor Degree in Law(Professional).

Experience : Minimum 12 (Twelve) years post qualification executive in line experience in various HR functions (including experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization.

How to Apply for GAIL (India) Limited Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria are required to apply online through GAIL Website: www.gailonline.com. No other means / mode of application shall be accepted. Website will be open from 1100 hrs on 30.06.2021 to 1800 hrs on 29.07.2021

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by GAIL (India) Limited

