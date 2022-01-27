KGMU Recruitment 2022 - Junior Research Fellow, Job Opening

About King George's Medical University

In 1870 the Maharaja of Vijanagaram first floated the idea of starting a Medical College in Lucknow. But the idea was watered down due to paucity of funds. In 1905 the visit of King-Emperor, George V, then Prince of Wales, inspired the idea of establishing a college to commemorate the occasion. The originator of this fine ideal to commemorate the occasion was late Raja Sir Tassadnq Rasul Khan of Jehangirabad to whom Sir Harcourt Butler wrote on 1st December 1905. "It must ever be a source of pride to you to think that the first suggestion of such a movement came from you absolutely spontaneously."

On 22nd March 1906, the Secretary to Govt. U.P. wrote to the Registrar, Allahabad University "It is the desire of subscribers to the Foundation of King George's Medical College that this College should be the best in the East and it will be aim of Government that the College shall give to its students the best education possible." The project was warmly taken up by all and the Taluqdars and Zamindars of Agra and Oudh gave princely donations. Sir Harcourt Butler himself was largely responsible for rapid maturation of the scheme by the energy in collecting subscriptions and by his talents in organization.

King George's Medical University Job Recruitment 2022

King George's Medical University is inviting candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

King George's Medical University Job Opening About KGMU Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow No. of Post 1 Salary Rs.31,000/- Per Month Job Location Lucknow – Uttar Pradesh Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Age Limit the candidate's maximum age should be 28 years as on 01-01-2022 Last Date 10-Feb-2022 Website kgmu.org

Educational Qualification

As per KGMU official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have Working Experience of Simulation Code

