Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2021 - Deputy Passport Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Ministry of External Affairs released latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Passport Officer on its official website mea.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of External Affairs across India job vacancy 2021.

Ministry of External Affairs Job Recruitment 2021

The Central Passport Organization, a subordinate office of the Ministry of External Affairs intends to fill the following posts in Passport Offices at stations indicated from the officers of the Central Government / State Governments / Union Territories on a deputation basis. MEA Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Ministry of External Affairs Job Opening About Ministry of External Affairs Job Requirement Details Post Name Deputy Passport Officer Job Location Across India No.of Posts 13 Posts Application Fees N/A Last Date 28/02/2021 Salary Rs. 67,700 - Rs. 2,08,700/-Per Month

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Passport Officer Vacancy:

Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or

With five years service in Level- 10 of the pay matrix or equivalent rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in the parent cadre or department; and

Bachelor's degree from a recognized University or Institute;



Seven years experience in Passport or Consular or Emigration or Administration or Finance or Accounts or Vigilance work, in a Central or State Government office.

Selection Process for Deputy Passport Officer Job 2021:

The Selection Process for Deputy Passport Officer Vacancy will be based on Deputation Basis.

How to Apply for MEA Latest Job Opening 2021:

All Ministries/ Departments of Government of India / State Governments / Union Territory Administrations are requested to circulate the above posts amongst the officers of Central Government / State Governments / Union Territory Administrations including offlcers of All India Services/ State Government, working with them and forward the application of eligible and interested officers, along with attested copies of APARs of last five years attested by Under Secretary or above level officer and certificates to the effect that they are clear from Vigilance angle, Integrity Certificate and Major/ Minor Penalty of last ten years to the undersigned within sixty days from the date of publication of this Circular in the "Employment News".

The usual deputation terms will apply.

Deputy Passport Officer can be posted in any of the PSK/PSLK/POPSK falling under the jurisdiction of the respective Passport Office.



Address: Government of India Ministry of External Affairs PSP Division, Patiala House Annexe, Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110001,

