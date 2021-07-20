NABARD Recruitment 2021 - Officer Grade A & B Vacancy, Job Openings

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of an Officer Grade A & B vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) job vacancy 2021.
National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) Job Recruitment Notification 2021
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of an Officer Grade A & B Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Officer Grade A & B
Posts
1. Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Rural Development Banking Service): 148
2. Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Rajbhasha Service): 05
3. Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Protocol & Security Service): 02
4. Manager in Grade 'B' (Rural Development Banking Service): 07
Location
Across India
Salary
Not Mentioned
Last Date
07/08/2021
Age
Not Mentioned
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Officer Grade A & B
Eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, and selection procedure will be updated once NABARD releases the detailed advertisement. As of now, only a short notification has been released through the newspaper.
How to Apply for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for these Officer Grade A & B Vacancy through online mode by visiting NABARD Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for NABARD recruitment.
Scroll down, go to the Important weblinks section.
Click on the "Online apply link".
A new webpage will be opened.
Select your desired post and fill in all personal and educational details and upload the necessary documents.
Make a payment of the application fee as per your category and submit the form.
In the end, take a printout of the application form.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Official Websites: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)
Latest Assam Job Openings: Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career