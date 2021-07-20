 Top
NABARD Recruitment 2021 - Officer Grade A & B Vacancy, Job Openings

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is recruiting for Officer Grade A & B Vacancies. Apply Now.

NABARD

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of an Officer Grade A & B vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) job vacancy 2021.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of an Officer Grade A & B Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Officer Grade A & B

Posts

1. Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

2. Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Rajbhasha Service): 05

3. Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Protocol & Security Service): 02

4. Manager in Grade 'B' (Rural Development Banking Service): 07

Location

Across India

Salary

Not Mentioned

Last Date

07/08/2021

Age

Not Mentioned

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Officer Grade A & B

Eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, and selection procedure will be updated once NABARD releases the detailed advertisement. As of now, only a short notification has been released through the newspaper.

How to Apply for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for these Officer Grade A & B Vacancy through online mode by visiting NABARD Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for NABARD recruitment.

Scroll down, go to the Important weblinks section.

Click on the "Online apply link".

A new webpage will be opened.

Select your desired post and fill in all personal and educational details and upload the necessary documents.

Make a payment of the application fee as per your category and submit the form.

In the end, take a printout of the application form.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Official Websites: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

