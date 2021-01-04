RITES Recruitment 2021 - AGM/JGM Vacancy, Latest Job Opening

RITES released latest job notification for the recruitment of Additional General Manager/Joint General Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on RITES job vacancy 2021.

RITES Job Notification 2021

RITES announce job notification for the post of Additional General Manager/Joint General Manager has been released on its official website rites.com. RITES Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:

RITES Job Opening 2021 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Additional General Manager/Joint General Manager Job Location Paradeep, Murshidabad No.of Posts 2 Posts Last Date 14/01/2021 Application Fees N/A Salary (71h CPC Matrix level- 12 & 13), 7 CPC Matrix level 13 for ACM Level, 7" CPC Matrix level 12 for JGM Level.

Qualification Criteria for AGM/JGM:

The officer should on SC/JAG, IRSME officer.

The officer should have vide experience working in open line/workshop/Pus of Indian Railways.

The officer should not be more than 56 years of age as on the last date of submission of application.

Selection Process for RITES Job Vacancy 2021:

Educational Qualification, evaluation of CV, length of service (25 marks)

Selection will be based on the deputation basis



Previous Work Experiences and Domain Knowledge (25 marks)

APRs, D&AR and Vigilance record (25 marks)



Potential/Overall Suitability of the candidate to requirements (25 marks)



How to Apply for RITES Latest Job Opening 2021:

Applicants are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com . While submitting the online application; the system would generate 'Registration No.' on top of online form filled up by the candidate. A copy of this online application form containing the registration number is to be printed, signed and attached with the detailed CV and forwarded through the Cadre Controlling/Zonal Railway. pplications are to be sent through respective administrative officer (HQ/Board) indicating No Objection, Vigilance/DAR clearance and ACRs for the past 05 years. The applicants are also required to send their CV in the prescribed format (Annexure II) along with the applications.

For More Details on RITES Vacancy. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by RITES.



