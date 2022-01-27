SPA Delhi Recruitment 2022 - Intern, Job Opening

About SPA Delhi

The School is a specialized University, only one of its kinds, which exclusively provides training at various levels, in different aspects of human habitat and environment. The School has taken lead in introducing academic programmes in specialized fields both at Bachelor's and Master's level, some of which are even today not available elsewhere in India. The School, in striving for excellence, has always been in the lead in extending education and research to new frontiers of knowledge. Human habitat and environment being the basic concern of the School, the spectrum of academic programmes is being continuously extended by providing programmes in new fields and emerging areas for which facilities are not available, as yet, anywhere else in the country.

SPA Delhi Job Recruitment 2022

School of Planning and Architecture is inviting candidates for the post of Intern. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

School of Planning and Architecture Delhi Job Opening About SPA Delhi Job Requirement Details Post Name Intern No. of Post 1 Salary Rs. 10,000/- Per Month Job Location Delhi – New Delhi Job Duration 5 Months Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Last Date 30-Jan-2022 Website spa.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per SPA Delhi official notification candidate should have completed B.Arch from any of the recognized board or University

Steps to Apply for SPA Delhi Intern Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ spa.ac.in

And check for the SPA Delhi Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Intern Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to chitrarekha.kabre@spa.ac.in, on or before the last date (30-Jan-2022)

Also read: Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2022 - Apprentice, Job Opening