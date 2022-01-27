SPA Delhi Recruitment 2022 - Intern, Job Opening

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

School of Planning and Architecture Delhi is recruiting for the post of Intern.

Published :  27 Jan 2022

About SPA Delhi

The School is a specialized University, only one of its kinds, which exclusively provides training at various levels, in different aspects of human habitat and environment. The School has taken lead in introducing academic programmes in specialized fields both at Bachelor's and Master's level, some of which are even today not available elsewhere in India. The School, in striving for excellence, has always been in the lead in extending education and research to new frontiers of knowledge. Human habitat and environment being the basic concern of the School, the spectrum of academic programmes is being continuously extended by providing programmes in new fields and emerging areas for which facilities are not available, as yet, anywhere else in the country.

School of Planning and Architecture is inviting candidates for the post of Intern. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Post Name

Intern
No. of Post 1
Salary

Rs. 10,000/- Per Month
Job Location

Delhi – New Delhi
Job Duration

5 Months
Application Fee

No Application Fee
Selection Process

Interview
Last Date

30-Jan-2022
Website

spa.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per SPA Delhi official notification candidate should have completed B.Arch from any of the recognized board or University

Steps to Apply for SPA Delhi Intern Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ spa.ac.in

And check for the SPA Delhi Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Intern Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to chitrarekha.kabre@spa.ac.in, on or before the last date (30-Jan-2022)

