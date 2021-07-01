 Top
MBMA Recruitment 2021 - Consultant Data Analytics Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) invites candidates for the recruitment of Consultant Data Analytics Vacancy, Apply Now!

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-01T18:01:38+05:30

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant Data Analytics Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) job vacancy 2021.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant Data Analytics Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Consultant Data Analytics

Posts

01

Location

Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary

Rs. 50,000/-Per Month

Last Date

10/07/2021

Age

45 years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya Basin Management Agency Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Consultant Data Analytics

To apply for the post of Consultant Data Analytics at the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), the candidate Should have done Graduates from IIM/ IIT with qualifications in Statistics, Economics, Computer Science, Engineering & Finance. Strong written and communication skills with the ability to explain technical concepts and analytics-driven findings to business people, and to explain business processes, concepts, challenges, and issues to technical resources.

Work Experience: Minimum 1-3 years of data analytics and data interpretation experience with a reputed firm or organization.

How to Apply for Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria are required to appear in the Walk-in-Interview to be held on 10th July 2021 from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM at "O/o Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Financing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong".

Documents Required: Candidate should bring along with the following documents :

1. Updated Resume

2. Recent Passport size photograph (1)

3. Original Certificates (for verification)

4. Self-attested copies of educational qualifications, mark sheets, age certificates, experience certificates, etc

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Now: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA)

