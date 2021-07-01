MBMA Recruitment 2021 - Consultant Data Analytics Vacancy, Job Openings

To apply for the post of Consultant Data Analytics at the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), the candidate Should have done Graduates from IIM/ IIT with qualifications in Statistics, Economics, Computer Science, Engineering & Finance. Strong written and communication skills with the ability to explain technical concepts and analytics-driven findings to business people, and to explain business processes, concepts, challenges, and issues to technical resources.

Work Experience: Minimum 1-3 years of data analytics and data interpretation experience with a reputed firm or organization.