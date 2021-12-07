Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2021 - 01 Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Latest Jobs

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) invites candidates for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Jobs in Northeast, Apply Now!

NERIST

Published :  7 Dec 2021 8:00 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2021-12-10T19:11:53+05:30

About North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology - North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (or NERIST) is a science and technology-oriented higher education institute in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1984, it is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous, fully funded and controlled by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formally MHRD) . The institute is managed by a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, the eight beneficiary states of the North-Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Junior Research Fellow Jobs in Arunachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NERIST job vacancy 2021.

NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Job Notification 2021

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) announced job notification on a contractual basis to fill up 01 Junior Research Fellow vacancy. NERIST Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Job Openings

About NERIST Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Junior Research Fellow

Posts

01

Age

Not Mentioned

Salary

Rs. 31,000 - Rs. 35,000 /-Per Month

Location

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Last Date

17/12/2021

Application Process

E-Mail

Application Fees

N/A

Website

nerist.ac.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for JRF Vacancy:

M. Tech. in Soil and Water Engg/ Irrigation and Drainage Engg/Hydrology Hydrogeology/Remote Sensing and GIS

Other Required Skill/ Experience: NET/GATE, experience in handling geospatial software, Hydrological/ Hydrogeological/Ground Water modeling will be given preference

How to Apply for NERIST Job Opening 2021:

Candidates may send their bio-data in advance to Dr. K. N. Dewangan, Co-Principal Investigator, Department of Agricultural Engineering (E-mail: kndewangan2001@yahoo.co.in).

Selection Process for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Written Exam/Interview

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology.

