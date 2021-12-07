NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2021 - 01 Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Latest Jobs

About North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology - North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (or NERIST) is a science and technology-oriented higher education institute in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1984, it is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous, fully funded and controlled by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formally MHRD) . The institute is managed by a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, the eight beneficiary states of the North-Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Junior Research Fellow Jobs in Arunachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NERIST job vacancy 2021.

NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Job Notification 2021

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) announced job notification on a contractual basis to fill up 01 Junior Research Fellow vacancy. NERIST Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Job Openings About NERIST Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow Posts 01 Age Not Mentioned Salary Rs. 31,000 - Rs. 35,000 /-Per Month Location Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Last Date 17/12/2021 Application Process E-Mail Application Fees N/A Website nerist.ac.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for JRF Vacancy:

M. Tech. in Soil and Water Engg/ Irrigation and Drainage Engg/Hydrology Hydrogeology/Remote Sensing and GIS

Other Required Skill/ Experience: NET/GATE, experience in handling geospatial software, Hydrological/ Hydrogeological/Ground Water modeling will be given preference



How to Apply for NERIST Job Opening 2021:

Candidates may send their bio-data in advance to Dr. K. N. Dewangan, Co-Principal Investigator, Department of Agricultural Engineering (E-mail: kndewangan2001@yahoo.co.in).

Selection Process for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy:



The Selection Process will be based on Written Exam/Interview

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview

