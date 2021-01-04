DC Dhubri Job Recruitment- 2 Member posts, Latest job opening

Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Members - one Male and one Female for the District Consumer Redressal Forum, Dhubri for a period of 5 years . Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

DC Job Recruitment

DC Dhubri has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Members in District Consumer Redressal Forum, Dhubri. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DC Recruitment About DC job application Requirement Details Post Name Member No of posts 2 Last date to Apply 16th January, 2021 Job location Dhubri, Assam Age Limit 35 - 65 years

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Member vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of member in DC office Dhubri, candidates must possess at least Bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognized university. The applicants must have the ability, integrity and standing with sufficient knowledge. He/ She should have experience of at least 10 (ten) years in Economics/ Law / Commerce / Accountancy/ Industries / Public Affairs or Administration

How to apply for DC job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in plain paper. Along with the form, he/she should enclose detailed Biodata, and attested copy of educational qualification / age proof/ residential proof along with requisite documents and passport size photograph should reach to the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri latest by 16.01.2021.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Viva-Voce.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri.