AIATSL Recruitment 2024- Handyman, Utility Agent and Ramp Driver Vacancy, Job Opening

AIATSL Job Notication 2024

Air India Air Transport Services Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Handyman, Utility Agent and Ramp Driver Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Air India Air Transport Services Limited Job Openings

About AIATSL Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Handyman, Utility Agent and Ramp Driver

Posts: 79

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 18,840 – 24,960/- Per Month

Last Date: 02-03-2024

Age: 28 Years

Application Fees: Ex-Servicemen/SC/ST Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Qualification for Air India Air Transport Services Limited Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Handyman, Utility Agent and Ramp Driver at Air India Air Transport Services Limited, candidate should have completed 10th, ITI, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Air India Air Transport Services Limited Job Openings 2024:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Skills to Skills Training Institute Opposite to St. Claret School, Borjhar,NH-37 PO: Azara Guwahati: 781017 Assam on 02-Mar-2024

About Air India Air Transport Services Limited-Air India Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tata Group. On the anniversary of JRD Tata's birth, its new headquarters at Vatika One on One in Gurgram[3] was inaugurated. The new headquarters space will be home to all TATA Group airlines. It was headquartered at the Airlines House in New Delhi prior to TATA's takeover.It was previously a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of Ministry of Civil Aviation. It was incorporated on 30 March 2007 as the National Aviation Company of India Limited to oversee the merger of Air India, Indian Airlines and Alliance Air.[5] It was renamed as Air India Limited on 26 October 2010.