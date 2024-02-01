Amguri College Recruitment 2024 – Principal Vacancy, Job Opening

Amguri College has released the latest job notification for the Principal vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Amguri College 2024 job vacancy.

Amguri College Recruitment 2024

Amguri College has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Principal. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Amguri College Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Principal

Posts: 01

Location: Sivasagar,Assam

Salary: Not mentioned

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 55 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Amguri College Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Principal at Amguri College, the candidate should have completed Master Degree with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point of scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

How to Apply for Amguri College Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications in DHE’s Format along with a Bio- data, all self- attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs. 5000 /- only in favour of Principal, Amguri College, payable at Punjab National Bank , Amguri Branch.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Amguri College, Amguri, Sivasagar,

Assam , PIN: 785680 within 15th February 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Amguri College

About Amguri College: Amguri College is located in Amguri, Assam, India. It was founded on 17 July 1967. The college is affiliated to Dibrugarh University and recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC).