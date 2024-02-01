Amguri College Recruitment 2024 – Principal Vacancy, Job Opening

Amguri College has released the latest job notification for the Principal vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Amguri College 2024 job vacancy.
Amguri College has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Principal. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Amguri College Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Principal
Posts: 01
Location: Sivasagar,Assam
Salary: Not mentioned
Last Date: 15/02/2024
Age: 55 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Principal at Amguri College, the candidate should have completed Master Degree with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point of scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.
Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications in DHE’s Format along with a Bio- data, all self- attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs. 5000 /- only in favour of Principal, Amguri College, payable at Punjab National Bank , Amguri Branch.
The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Amguri College, Amguri, Sivasagar,
Assam , PIN: 785680 within 15th February 2024
About Amguri College: Amguri College is located in Amguri, Assam, India. It was founded on 17 July 1967. The college is affiliated to Dibrugarh University and recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC).