ASDMA Recruitment 2024 - Finance Management Specialist Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Finance Management Specialist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) job vacancy 2024.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA Recruitment 2024)

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Finance Management Specialist Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ASDMA Recruitment 2024

Details about ASDMA Recruitment

Post Name: Finance Management Specialist

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs 70,000/- to Rs 80,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA and Allowances admissible as per project norms

Last Date: 12-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Finance Management Specialist Job Vacancy at ASDMA Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Finance Management Specialist at Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the candidate should have done MBA in Finance OR a Master degree in Commerce from a recognised university with at least 10 years of experience in accounting and financial management.

How to Apply for ASDMA Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam

About Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority was notified in the year 2007 with the adoption of the Disaster Management Act in the year 2006. Honourable Chief Minister, Assam is its Chairperson and Hon'ble Minister Revenue and Disaster Management is its Vice Chairperson. To execute the mandate of the Authority the State Executive Committee with the Chief Secretary, Assam as its Chairperson has also been notified as per provision of the Disaster Management Act. The ASDMA Secretariat with officers, consultants and employees, for carrying out the functions of the State Authority, became fully functional in the year 2010. ASDMA has also notified the District Disaster Management Authority in all the 27 districts of Assam and placed officers for carrying out disaster management activities at the district.