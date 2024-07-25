Jobs in Dibrugarh Live Updates: Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Assam Govt Jobs

Asst. professor vacancy post in Dibrugarh University
DIBRUGARH UNIVERSITY

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Assistant Professor Vacancy

No of Post and Departments

Assamese : 1

Political Science : 1

Petroleum Technology : 1

Applied Geology : 2

Physics : 2

Statistics : 1

Mathematics : 1

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 57,700 - 1,82,400/-

Last Date: 13th August 2024

Age: Not disclosed

Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only)

Eligibility as per UGC norms

For more details read: Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

The Government emphasizes on the sectors for implementation under the mission

Stationery Agriculture Horticulture Poultry Dairy Goatery, Piggery Fishery Ready made garments Fabrication, Hardware shops

Plantation Timber industry service industry and others

The Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan 2023

The "Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan 2023" is a visionary initiative which aims generating employment to the youths and promoting inclusive progress in the state.

2 - 5 lakh of financial assistance to 2 lakhs eligible youths

2 lakhs selected youth will be financed of selected beneficiaries,

Graduates, ITI pass outs, polytechnic , technical diploma holders, studied upto class 10 (ST,SC,OBC)

5 lakhs will be provided to selected beneficiaries with professional degrees with Engineering , medical dental, veterinary, fishery, agriculture,

it is important to note that 50% will be given as assistance an 50% will be given as interests free loan

Employment Generation Scheme

The improved economic status and self employment is an objective for the schemes launched by the former CM Tarun Gogoi on 28th August 2007 to develop the entrepreneurial skills. As a result to reduce unemployment.

Micro level and Macro level are both focused under the mission.

1,67,000 people will be generated a total cost of Rs 669 crore for employment opportunities. Employment generation mission will cost Rs 320 crore. The mission is comprised of expert field representative from Dispur , banking and non-banking financial institutions headed by the Chief Minister.

SIRD, ALPCO,RGVN,PROCHESTA ,AMTRON, ASOMI has a submission of six proposals. 9000 people will be provided employment opportunities under the concept of joint groups.

Livestock farming has initiated the process of implementation with Assam livestock and Poultry Corporation. The schemes are implemented by the process of organized community, selection of the beneficiaries , development training for technical skill, financial literacy, soft skill development , credit linkages ,hand holsing and market linkage.

There are different clusters for Diary , Goatery, and piggery

To name a few Centres are

Telecom Dhubri

Electronics and IT Hardware Lakhimpur

Apparel, Media, Beauty & Welness,

BFSI, Electronics & Hardware, Power, Healthcare Dhubri

BFSI, Electronics & Hardware, Construction, Healthcare Nalbari

Achievement Data

32 Empaneled Partners

68 Training Centres

16850 Total Training Target

20 allocated sectors

40 Job Roles

Advanced Skill Training Institute

Skill Development , incubation,Apprenticeship, Recognition of Prior Learning , setting up of Skill Training Institutes and Entrepreneurship, are objectives of the Advance Skill Training Institutes in association with industry partners or associations.

The provisions allow the establishment of Art Centres to train the candidates via industry standards. Skill upgradation and absorption of the workforce will be the target of the Centres

Employment Scenerio in Assam

The Skill Development Training Program in associated with placement platform launched a programme known as State Sponsored Skill Development Training Program. Training the youths and placement offer are the targets through the schemes The model that will be followed to such training is Public Private Partnership(PPP). The credentials and proposals are evaluated and thereafter empaneled as partners to ASDM

In Assam the Assam Skill Development Mission is oriented under the banner of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna. It is run by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It was launched under the scheme 'Skill India'

It is aimed to enable to train the youths to opt for various industrial oriented skill training. It focuses on sustainable livelihood.

Dibrugarh as a Location

Renowned as the “Tea City of India”, Dibrugarh has been a popular travel destination of Assam for decades at a stretch. Along with tourism development, Dibrugarh is one of the major cities of India with massive growth in communication and industrial sector. Its economy thrives on 3 booming business: tea, oil and tourism. With several tourist attractions in Dibrugarh that touch one’s religious and spiritual soul, one has the chance to enhance his cultural knowledge and experience its beautiful heritage and landscapes. Jokai Botanical Garden cum Germplasm Center, Jeypore Rainforest, Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuaries, Shrikshetra Dhaam and the Lord Jagannath Temple are some of the worth watching sites of this place.

Notable persons of Dibrugarh District

  • Jyoti Prasad Agarwala: Indian playwright, songwriter, poet, writer and film maker

  • Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India

  • Shamin Mannan: Indian Actor

  • Biju Phukan: Assamese Actor

  • Bishnu Khargharia : Assamese Actor

  • Nilmoni Phukan: Assamese writer, poet, freedom fighter and politician.

  • Nagen Saikia: Indian writer

  • Prahlad Chandra Tasa: Indian writer and Educationist.

  • Dipannita Sarma: Indian Actress.

  • J.P Das :  Music Artist

  • Jitul Sonowal: Music Artist

  • Bipin Chowdang:Music Artist

  • Julie Christie: Hollywood Actor

  • Parineeta Borthakur: Indian Actor

Requisites of Teaching Post

The minimum requirement for teaching post is 55% at the Masters level

Qualified for National Eligibility Test or

An accredited test State Level Appointment Test shall be essential for appointment of Asst. Professor.

NET/SLET/SET

Shall be the minimum eligibility for recruitment and appointment for Asst. Professor.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council accredited with B++ in 2003. All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) has recognized the engineering department of Dibrugarh University. Courses under the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences are approved by Pharmacy Council of India and AICTE

Few Department to name are

Department of Assamese

Department of English

Centre for Studies in Language

Centre for Studies in Philosophy

Centre for Juridical Studies

Department of History

Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication and many others

Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh university was established in July 1st, 1965. The enactment took place in the Legislative Assembly of Assam under the provisions of Dibrugarh University 1965. The collegiate university is the second oldest University in Assam and Northeast. The University was aimed to build a center for science and technology and on the context of which IIT (Kharagpur) mathematician Bhog Raj Seth was appointed as the first Vice Chancellor. The then education minister was Dev Kanta Barooah

The innumerous success of the university has clamped to the recognized Associations. Namely , Association of Commonwealth universities ,Association of Indian universities The University comes under University Grant Commission

On July 17th 2019 an ordinance passed via resolution no 44, recognized 16 centres, 17 Departments and 7 distinct faculty of studies along with Centre for Distance and online education. There 177 colleges affiliated under Dibrugarh university.

Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com