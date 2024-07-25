Jobs in Dibrugarh Live Updates: Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Dibrugarh University
Dibrugarh university was established in July 1st, 1965. The enactment took place in the Legislative Assembly of Assam under the provisions of Dibrugarh University 1965. The collegiate university is the second oldest University in Assam and Northeast. The University was aimed to build a center for science and technology and on the context of which IIT (Kharagpur) mathematician Bhog Raj Seth was appointed as the first Vice Chancellor. The then education minister was Dev Kanta Barooah
The innumerous success of the university has clamped to the recognized Associations. Namely , Association of Commonwealth universities ,Association of Indian universities The University comes under University Grant Commission
On July 17th 2019 an ordinance passed via resolution no 44, recognized 16 centres, 17 Departments and 7 distinct faculty of studies along with Centre for Distance and online education. There 177 colleges affiliated under Dibrugarh university.