Assam State Textbook Production and Corporation Limited (ASTPCL) Guwahati Recruitment 2023 - Junior Assistant Manager Commercial Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam State Textbook Production and Corporation Limited (ASTPCL) Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Junior Assistant Manager Commercial vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam State Textbook Production and Corporation Limited (ASTPCL) Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Junior Assistant Manager Commercial

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: PB Rs. 14000-49000/- + GP Rs. 6200/-

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 21-40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Assistant Manager Job Vacancy at ASTPCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Assistant Manager Commercial at Assam State Textbook Production and Corporation Limited (ASTPCL) Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Graduate in Commerce stream from a recognized University.

How to Apply for ASTPCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online by logging onto https://textbookcorporation.assam.gov.in from 1.00 PM of 23-02-2024 to 5.00 PM of 04-03-2024

Candidate presently employed in Govt. Department/PSU/Autonomous organization etc. will have to submit NOC from the present employer at the time of interview, if shortlisted for interview.

The shortlisted candidates will be notified mentioning date, time and venue, through the aforementioned website i.e. https://textbookcorporation.assam.gov.in and will be called for document verification and interview for the respective posts.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam State Textbook Production and Corporation Limited (ASTPCL) Guwahati

