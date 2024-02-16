Delhi Public School Duliajan Recruitment 2024- various teaching positions Vacancy, Job Opening

Delhi Public School Duliajan released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a various teaching positions vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi Public School Duliajan job vacancy 2024.

Delhi Public School Duliajan Recruitment 2024

Delhi Public School Duliajan has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a various teaching positions Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Delhi Public School Duliajan job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Teacher to teach Foundational (Pre-Primary & Primary) classes

Posts: 03

Location: Duliajan – Assam

Salary: Rs. 30000/- per month

Last Date: 25/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Delhi Public School Duliajan Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Teacher to teach Foundational (Pre-Primary & Primary) classes at Delhi Public School Duliajan, the candidate should have done

i) Graduate degree from the recognized University.

ii) B. Ed. is compulsory and M.T.T. qualified candidates are given preference.

iii) Teachers applying for the post must update their skills as per NEP.

How to apply for Delhi Public School Duliajan Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their resume via Post to the Principal, Delhi Public School, Duliajan, Dist: Dibrugarh, Assam-786602 or by or E-mail to admin_dpsduliajan@oilindia.in

Last date for submission of applications is February 25, 2024

Those who are already employed should route their application through proper channel and required to produce NOC at the time of interview.

Individual Call letters will be sent to shortlisted candidates.

Disclaimer: Provided by Delhi Public School Duliajan

About Delhi Public School Duliajan: Delhi Public School also known as DPS. The school was established in 2000. Delhi Public School is a Co-Ed school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) . It is managed by Delhi Public School Society Delhi.