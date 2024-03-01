Hemavi Motors Recruitment 2024 - Bodyshop Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Subansiri Motors has released the latest job notification for the Bodyshop Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Subansiri Motors 2024 job vacancy.
Hemavi Motors has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Bodyshop Manager. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Hemavi Motors Recruitment
Post Name: Bodyshop Manager
Posts: 01
Location: North Lakhimpur, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 02/03/2024
Age: 21 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Bodyshop Manager at Subansiri Motors, candidate should have completed HS Pass (Graduation Preferred).
Interested and eligible candidates must bring a hardcopy of resume at the time of interview.
Walk-in Schedule Date: 2nd March 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Subansiri TATA Motors, NH-15, Hatilung, North Lakhimpur, Assam-787031.
Disclaimer: Provided by Subansiri Motors
Tata Motors Limited is an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company, headquartered in Mumbai, India, which is part of the Tata Group. The company produces passenger cars, trucks, vans, coaches, buses.