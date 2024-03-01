Hemavi Motors Recruitment 2024 - Service Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Subansiri Motors has released the latest job notification for the Service Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Subansiri Motors 2024 job vacancy.

Hemavi Motors Recruitment 2024

Hemavi Motors has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Service Manager. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Subansiri Motors Recruitment 2024

Details about Subansiri Motors Recruitment

Post Name: Service Manager

Posts: 01

Location: North Lakhimpur, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 02/03/2024

Age: 21 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Service Manager Job Vacancy at Hemavi Motors Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Service Manager at Subansiri Motors, candidate should have completed HS Pass (Graduation Preferred)

How to apply for Subansiri Motors Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates must bring a hardcopy of resume at the time of interview.

Walk-in Schedule Date: 2nd March 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Subansiri TATA Motors, NH-15, Hatilung, North Lakhimpur, Assam-787031.

Disclaimer: Provided by Subansiri Motors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited is an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company, headquartered in Mumbai, India, which is part of the Tata Group. The company produces passenger cars, trucks, vans, coaches, buses.