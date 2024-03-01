Hojai DC Office Recruitment 2024- District Project Manager (DPM) Vacancy, Job Opening

DC Office Hojai has released the latest job notification for the District Project Manager (DPM) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Hojai 2024 job vacancy.

Hojai DC Office Recruitment 2024

DC Office Hojai has released an employment notification for the recruitment of District Project Manager (DPM) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Hojai DC Office Recruitment 2024

Details about Hojai DC Office Recruitment

Post Name: District Project Manager (DPM)

Posts: 01

Location: Hojai, Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 03-03-2024

Age: 41 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for District Project Manager (DPM) Job Vacancy at Hojai DC Office Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of District Project Manager (DPM) at DC Office Hojai, candidate should have done Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge of computer.

How to apply for Hojai DC Office Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their applications along with requisite documents at Room No. 34, First Floor of the Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Hojai Assam or by email to dchojai@gmail.com.

Disclaimer: Provided by DC Office Hojai.

About DC Office Hojai

The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.