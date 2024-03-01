Hojai PHE Recruitment 2024- Technical Officer- I (T.O.-I) Vacancy, Job Opening

PHE Hojai released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Technical Officer- I (T.O.-I) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the PHE Hojai job vacancy 2024.
PHE Hojai has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Technical Officer- I (T.O.-I) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Hojai PHE Recruitment
Post Name: Technical Officer- I (T.O.-I)
Posts: 01
Location: Hojai- Assam
Salary: Rs. 30000/- per month
Last Date: 04-03-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Technical Officer- I (T.O.-I) at PHE Hojai, the candidate should have done B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 60% marks.
Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format as given in the web link https://tinyurl.com/2vfhy9tb along with relevant documents in scanned format via email to recruitmentphehoj@gmail.com.
Disclaimer: Provided by PHE Hojai.
