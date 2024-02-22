IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IASST job vacancy 2024.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology Recruitment Notification 2023

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 55000/- plus admissible HRA as per institute rules

Last Date: 10-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate, Laboratory Assistant Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF) at Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, the candidate should have completed Ph.D. in Molecular Biology/ Biochemistry/Biotechnology /Bioinformatics/Zoology

with research experience on drug discovery against animal diseases/ Bioinformatics/Protein/chemistry. Ph.D. in Life Sciences/Molecular Biology/Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology with research experience microbial diversity/probiotics/ gut microbiome. Candidate who has submitted their Ph.D. thesis may also apply.

How to Apply for IASST Job Openings 2023:

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.res.in/web/ up to 10th March 2024

About Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology: Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST was conceived and nurtured by the Assam Science Society in its initial years and was inaugurated by Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it was supported by the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute was taken over in March 2009 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes.