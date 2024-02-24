Jobs in Assam: Hojai PHE Recruitment 2024- Microbiologist Vacancy, Job Opening

PHE Hojai released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Microbiologist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the PHE Hojai job vacancy 2024.

Hojai PHE Recruitment 2024

PHE Hojai has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Microbiologist Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Hojai PHE Recruitment 2024

Details about Hojai PHE Recruitment

Post Name: Microbiologist

Posts: 01

Location: Hojai- Assam

Salary: Rs. 30000/- per month

Last Date: 05-03-2024

Age: 18-38 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Hojai PHE Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Microbiologist at PHE Hojai, the candidate should have done MSc in Microbiology / Biotechnology / Biological Sciences altogether from recognized University

How to Apply for Hojai PHE Recruitment 2024

Candidates may download the application form from the link https://tinyurl.com/2vfhy9tb and send it in scanned format via email to recruitmentphehoj@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by the PHE Hojai

About PHE Hojai

The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.