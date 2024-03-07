APHCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024-Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the APHCL Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited (APHCL) Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about APHCL Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Chief Accounts Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 48,715.00 per month
Last Date: 12-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Chief Accounts Officer at Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Guwahati, the candidate have to be only retired Officers of the rank of Senior Financial Adviser or equivalent of Assam Finance Service shall be eligible to apply for the post.
Such officer having past service experience of Assam Accounts Service will be an added advantage and as per guidelines issued by competent authority from time to time.
Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to the Managing Director, Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited, Rehabari, Guwahati, Assam, Pin-781008.
The Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited is a government organization responsible for the construction and maintenance of residential and official buildings for the Assam Police department in the state of Assam, India. It plays a crucial role in providing infrastructure support to the police force.