APHCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024-Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the APHCL Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited (APHCL) Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about APHCL Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Chief Accounts Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 48,715.00 per month

Last Date: 12-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Chief Accounts Officer Job Vacancy at APHCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Chief Accounts Officer at Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Guwahati, the candidate have to be only retired Officers of the rank of Senior Financial Adviser or equivalent of Assam Finance Service shall be eligible to apply for the post.

Such officer having past service experience of Assam Accounts Service will be an added advantage and as per guidelines issued by competent authority from time to time.

How to Apply for APHCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to the Managing Director, Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited, Rehabari, Guwahati, Assam, Pin-781008.

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Guwahati

About Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Guwahati

The Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited is a government organization responsible for the construction and maintenance of residential and official buildings for the Assam Police department in the state of Assam, India. It plays a crucial role in providing infrastructure support to the police force.