Audi Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Sales Consultant Opening, Audi job vacancies

Audi Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Sales Consultant, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Audi Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

Audi Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Audi Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Sales Consultant, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Audi Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about Audi Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Sales Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05/03/2024

Age: 21-35 year

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Sales Consultant Job Vacancy at Audi Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Sales Consultant at Audi Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Graduate in any stream.

How to Apply for Audi Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online by sending their CV’s to hr@audiguwahati.com.

Disclaimer: Provided by Audi Guwahati

About Audi Guwahati

Audi Guwahati is the first luxury and premium car dealership in North East India catering to the entire North East region for both sales & service since 2014. As an authorized dealership of Audi, one of the world's most renowned luxury car brands, Audi Guwahati is committed to providing an unparalleled experience to its discerning customers in the Northeast region of India. The dealer is located in NH 37, Lalmati Guwahati. The dealership caters to customers looking for sophisticated and technologically advanced automobiles.