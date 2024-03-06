AUIDFCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Procurement Expert (Intermittent) Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd. (AUIDFCL) Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Procurement Expert (Intermittent) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AUIDFCL Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Procurement Expert (Intermittent)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Procurement Expert (Intermittent) Job Vacancy at AUIDFCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Procurement Expert (Intermittent) at Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd. (AUIDFCL) Guwahati, the candidate should have done Master’s degree in Civil Engineering/Business management or equivalent; over a basic Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with a major in Civil Engineering and Business Management or equivalent.

How to Apply for AUIDFCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may walk-in accordingly along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Walk-in-interviews will be held on 7th March 2024 and 8th March 2024 from 10 AM onwards in the Office of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program, 3rd Floor, Tripti Tower, Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781005

About Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd. (AUIDFCL) Guwahati

To enable holistic and efficient development in urban sector of the State the Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Ltd. (AUIDFCL) under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), Govt. of Assam. The AUIDFCL has been registered under Company Act, 2013 and the Certificate of Incorporation has been issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 31.10.2022. The Salient features of the Company is to act as single Nodal Agency for all Multi-lateral Financing Institutions (MFI), Govt. of India (GoI) and Govt. of Assam (GoA) funded projects and Missions by merging Project management Units (PMUs)/National Missions to provide assistance and consultancy to urban development verticals, preparation of Detailed Project reports (DPRs), implement projects including municipal e-Governance, facilitating access of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), conceptualize and implement Institutional as well as financial reforms, provide technical and other assistance for development of projects and implementation of Master Plans etc. The AUIDFCL will also execute an Externally Aided Project – Assam Urban Sector Development Project (AUSDP) worth INR 1250 Cr. with the financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB). The Project includes implementation of water supply schemes in 6 towns of Assam viz. Nalbari, Barpeta, Goalpara, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Golaghat; storm water drainage for Bhaini and Hatinala basins in Guwahati City and various reforms as well as institutional/capacity development Components.