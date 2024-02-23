Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024- Stenographer-III Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati High Court released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Stenographer-III, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati High Court job vacancy 2024.
Gauhati High Court has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Stenographer-III, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Stenographer-III
Posts: 06
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 14000-70000/- + Grade Pay of Rs. 7400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules
Last Date: 15/03/2024
Age: Unreserved : 40 years
OBC / MOBC : 43 years
SC : 45 years
ST(P) & ST(H) : 45 years
PwBD : 50 years
Application Fees: For SC / ST (P) / ST (H) : Rs. 250/-
For all others : Rs. 500/-
To apply for the post of Stenographer-III at Gauhati High Court, the candidate should have completed Bachelors degree from a recognized University with a diploma in Stenography in English.
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 3 PM of 1st March 2024 till 5 PM of 15th March 2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Gauhati High Court
The Guwahati High Court was promulgated by the Governor-General of India on 1 March 1948 after the Government of India Act 1935 was passed. Establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5 April 1948, for the then Province of Assam. It was originally known as the High Court of Assam and Nagaland but renamed as Gauhati High Court in 1971 by the North East Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.