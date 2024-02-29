GNRC Medishop Recruitment 2024 - Sales Boy Vacancy, Job Openings in Guwahati

GNRC Medishop Private Limited has released the latest jobs in Guwahati notification for the Sales Boy vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the GNRC Medishop Private Limited 2024 job vacancy.

GNRC Medishop Recruitment 2024

GNRC Medishop Private Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Sales Boy Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about GNRC Medishop Recruitment

Post Name: Sales Boy

Posts: 20

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Walk-in-Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Sales Boy Job Vacancy at GNRC Medishop Recruitment 2024

HSLC / HS /Any Graduate with Basics Knowledge of Computer Application



Work experience in Retail Store is preferable.

How to apply for GNRC Medishop Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may appear for walk in interview with updated resume on 04/03/2024 (Monday) Time : 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Address: GNRC Medishop, Hengrabari, In Front of City Public School Guwahati, Assam – 781036.

Disclaimer: Provided by GNRC Medishop Private Limited.

About GNRC Medishop

GNRC Medishop is a retail chain that sells items like clean-packed groceries, FMCG, paper goods, personal care products , medicines and consumables etc.